Morgan Stanley Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,859 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

NLTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

NLTX opened at $14.05 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $589.19 million, a P/E ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.