Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 157,639 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Höegh LNG Partners worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 38,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,862,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after purchasing an additional 79,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HMLP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

