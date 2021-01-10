Morgan Stanley Purchases 12,471 Shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Tortoise Acquisition worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,116,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tortoise Acquisition by 107.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tortoise Acquisition by 5,765.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Acquisition by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHLL opened at $17.27 on Friday. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

