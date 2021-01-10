Morgan Stanley Purchases 23,536 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 300.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Inari Medical worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at $275,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

In other news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 265,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $21,402,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,938,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,831 shares in the company, valued at $84,705,899.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,775,543 shares of company stock worth $126,284,291.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $84.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.76. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $88.75.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

