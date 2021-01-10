Morgan Stanley Purchases 52,319 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of MAG Silver worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 11.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 211.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $20.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.12. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAG. BidaskClub raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

