Morgan Stanley Purchases 8,805 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 402,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

