Morgan Stanley Raises Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.89% of W&T Offshore worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 404,367 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 71,644.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,167,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159,798 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,946,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 186,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 374.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

NYSE:WTI opened at $2.42 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $5.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

WTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.77.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.