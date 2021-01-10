Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Employers worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 439,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 152,931 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 250,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 124,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Employers by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 238,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 170,937 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIG stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of -0.03. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $44.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.30 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Employers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other Employers news, Director James R. Kroner bought 3,200 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,496.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,165.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 5,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,774 shares of company stock worth $308,307. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

