Morgan Stanley Sells 10,507 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Ashland Global worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,965,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,222,000 after purchasing an additional 267,884 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 9.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,119,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,512,000 after acquiring an additional 264,956 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,598,000 after acquiring an additional 72,176 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the third quarter worth about $48,358,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 140.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,645,000 after acquiring an additional 170,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

NYSE:ASH opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.79.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. Ashland Global’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $695,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.