Morgan Stanley Sells 12,676 Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 251.2% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 53,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 38,619 shares during the last quarter.

UCO opened at $41.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $490.00.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

