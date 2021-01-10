Morgan Stanley Sells 13,078 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,078 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.36% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

NYSEARCA:XMVM opened at $38.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $39.39.

