Morgan Stanley Sells 134,146 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of The GEO Group worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 2,450.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,713,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,442 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth about $13,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The GEO Group by 954.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 785,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 711,395 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 48.6% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,770,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,083,000 after buying an additional 579,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The GEO Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,052,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,276,000 after buying an additional 463,944 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.90.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

