Morgan Stanley Sells 1,459 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Armstrong World Industries worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $404,000.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,480,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,178,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,081 shares of company stock valued at $6,622,973. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.79, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.85. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

