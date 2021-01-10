Morgan Stanley Sells 189,666 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Scholar Rock worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.68. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

