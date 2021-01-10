Morgan Stanley Sells 25,926 Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,926 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 43.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 32.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 100.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 25,890 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $26.76.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.17). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

Noble Midstream Partners Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

