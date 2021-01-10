Morgan Stanley Takes $2.23 Million Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Rackspace Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. JDC JSC L.P. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $154,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $390,000.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $19.69 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.93.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $601.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

