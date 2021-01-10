Morgan Stanley Takes $2.23 Million Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Rackspace Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. JDC JSC L.P. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $154,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $390,000.
NASDAQ RXT opened at $19.69 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.93.
RXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.
Rackspace Technology Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
