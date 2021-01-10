Morgan Stanley Takes Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of StoneX Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth approximately $128,743,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,973,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth approximately $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNEX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.19 per share, for a total transaction of $159,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $55,651.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,059 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $61.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $65.41.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.10 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial segment offers risk management and hedging services, execution and clearing of exchange-traded and OTC products, voice brokerage, market intelligence, and physical trading, as well as commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.