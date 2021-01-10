Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,851 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $677.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 105,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $286,428.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,799,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 21,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $58,806.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,413 shares in the company, valued at $561,443.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

