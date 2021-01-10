Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Workiva worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,028,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,357,000 after acquiring an additional 432,555 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 213,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 167,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 136,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,152,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 21,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,590,259.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,969.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $2,291,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,579,202.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,263 shares of company stock worth $13,157,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $95.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $96.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -72.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.66.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

