MovieBloc (MBL) Market Cap Reaches $12.03 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $12.03 million and $11.83 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,328,539,846 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

