Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Hits 24 Hour Volume of $252,546.00 (MCI)

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform token can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $252,546.00 worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00043262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00038436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.21 or 0.04036054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00329221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00013889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014477 BTC.

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Profile

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,684,569 tokens. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official website is www.mcicoin.net . Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi

Buying and Selling Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.