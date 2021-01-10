Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

MBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Mustang Bio news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mustang Bio by 2.6% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mustang Bio by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

