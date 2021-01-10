MVL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.47 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. One MVL token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, UEX, IDCM and Cashierest. In the last seven days, MVL has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $29.87 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,713.37 or 0.04327983 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00036092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00321253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,676,388,857 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, UEX, IDCM, Cryptology, IDEX and Cashierest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

