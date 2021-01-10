Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

MYE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Myers Industries stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $22.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In related news, Director William A. Foley purchased 2,380 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,722.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,087.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori A. Lutey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,153.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 13,500 shares of company stock worth $227,724. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 325.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 182.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

