Myriad Hits Market Capitalization of $3.92 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Myriad has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a total market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $6,687.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 172.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,764,251,250 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.