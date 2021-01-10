Mysterium (MYST) Trading 20.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. One Mysterium token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and $5,661.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00043582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,747.90 or 0.04368706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.63 or 0.00309010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00033227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013129 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mysterium Token Profile

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network

Buying and Selling Mysterium

Mysterium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.