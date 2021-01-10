Mysterium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24,007.00 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and $24,007.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00042027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.22 or 0.00317500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.60 or 0.03750816 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium (MYST) is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mysterium Token Trading

Mysterium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.