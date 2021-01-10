MyWish Hits Market Cap of $268,420.63 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 27.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, MyWish has traded down 43% against the dollar. One MyWish token can now be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a market cap of $268,420.63 and approximately $576.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00043582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,747.90 or 0.04368706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.63 or 0.00309010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00033227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013129 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

