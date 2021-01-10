MyWish Price Reaches $0.0320 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One MyWish token can currently be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. MyWish has a total market cap of $305,553.80 and approximately $590.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00042027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.22 or 0.00317500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.60 or 0.03750816 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014875 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

