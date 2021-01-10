NAGA Market Cap Achieves $5.17 Million (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. One NAGA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $4,812.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00042450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,670.94 or 0.04219394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.55 or 0.00301893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00032332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013079 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

