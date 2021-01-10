NAGA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,023.00 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. NAGA has a market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $4,023.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAGA token can currently be bought for about $0.0741 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bittrex, IDEX and Upbit. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00042442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00036516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.80 or 0.00329025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,489.23 or 0.03926319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014536 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

