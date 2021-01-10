Nano (NANO) Trading 70% Higher Over Last Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 70% higher against the US dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $365.87 million and $77.57 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00007969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,454.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,057.60 or 0.03069562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.29 or 0.01417195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00396525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.80 or 0.00553768 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.11 or 0.00426976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.40 or 0.00239146 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00021348 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

