NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSTG. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $65.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $75.35.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $59,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,396.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,521 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 57.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 57.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth $54,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

