Nash Exchange (NEX) Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Nash Exchange has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Nash Exchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001814 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, TOKOK and Aphelion. Nash Exchange has a total market cap of $20.99 million and $201,591.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nash Exchange alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00023650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00108734 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.23 or 0.00628267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00233581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00055066 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012690 BTC.

Nash Exchange Token Profile

Nash Exchange’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 tokens. Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nash Exchange is medium.com/nashsocial . Nash Exchange’s official website is nash.io . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nash Exchange

Nash Exchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Switcheo Network and Aphelion. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nash Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nash Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nash Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nash Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.