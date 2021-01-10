National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NESR. BidaskClub raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,581 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $911.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $218.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.32 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Research analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

