Native Utility Token Price Reaches $20.21 on Exchanges (NUT)

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Native Utility Token has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Native Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $19.86 million and approximately $1,019.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Native Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $20.21 or 0.00053754 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00023948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00110691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.47 or 0.00647655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00246384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00059663 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013472 BTC.

About Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token was first traded on February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. Native Utility Token’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for Native Utility Token is eosdt.com

Native Utility Token Token Trading

Native Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Native Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Native Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

