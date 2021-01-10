Naviaddress Price Down 28.8% Over Last 7 Days (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Naviaddress has a market cap of $44,745.27 and approximately $20,563.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00036483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.22 or 0.00327813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.39 or 0.03883299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014507 BTC.

About Naviaddress

NAVI is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

