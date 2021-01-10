NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 18.7% Higher Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00004437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $334.38 million and $26.15 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00111297 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.69 or 0.00634204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00233799 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00054717 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013023 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,911,019 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.