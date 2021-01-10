Neblio (NEBL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.33 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Neblio has a total market cap of $10.72 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00016666 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003604 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,320,720 coins and its circulating supply is 16,898,049 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.