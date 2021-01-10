Neblio (NEBL) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and $1.23 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001536 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,322,990 coins and its circulating supply is 16,900,241 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

