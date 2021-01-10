Nebulas Market Capitalization Achieves $18.98 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Nebulas has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Allcoin and Neraex. Nebulas has a market cap of $18.98 million and $3.85 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042853 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004894 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.19 or 0.04280395 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.53 or 0.00302889 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032170 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013094 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.
Nebulas Coin Profile
Buying and Selling Nebulas
Nebulas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, OKEx, Gate.io, BCEX, LBank, Allcoin and Neraex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.
