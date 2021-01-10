Nekonium (NUKO) One Day Volume Tops $14.00

Nekonium (CURRENCY:NUKO) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. Nekonium has a total market cap of $4,134.81 and approximately $14.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nekonium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nekonium has traded 47.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00022188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00110828 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00259523 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00062377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00062792 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,219.38 or 0.84806114 BTC.

Nekonium Profile

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,558 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nekonium is nekonium.github.io . The official message board for Nekonium is askmona.org/5387

Buying and Selling Nekonium

Nekonium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

