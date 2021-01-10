Neo (NEO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.91 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.52 or 0.00066804 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $1.80 billion and approximately $1.91 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neo has traded up 61.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00110724 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.87 or 0.00651514 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00234213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00061353 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,807.70 or 0.88503729 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

