Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.22.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NLTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after buying an additional 508,698 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,501,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after buying an additional 491,803 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,862,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,355,000 after buying an additional 326,247 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,458,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 117,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.
Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Neoleukin Therapeutics
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
