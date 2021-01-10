NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,226 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of NetApp worth $11,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NTAP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

NTAP opened at $64.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.