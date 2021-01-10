NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,206 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $52,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $114.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.59. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $114.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.94.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

NTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

