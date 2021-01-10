Netkoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NTK)

Netkoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 117.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Netkoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Netkoin has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. Netkoin has a total market capitalization of $123,348.85 and $163.00 worth of Netkoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00042036 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001379 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002995 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002642 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013097 BTC.

Netkoin Profile

Netkoin (CRYPTO:NTK) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Netkoin’s total supply is 6,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,173,916 tokens. Netkoin’s official website is www.netkoin.com . Netkoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

