Neural Protocol Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Neural Protocol has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Neural Protocol has a market capitalization of $16,875.10 and $6,732.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neural Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neural Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00042444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.09 or 0.03979585 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00035440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.90 or 0.00311982 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Neural Protocol Profile

Neural Protocol (CRYPTO:NRP) is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neural Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neural Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neural Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neural Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.