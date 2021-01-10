Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00104900 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.27 or 0.00304061 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013105 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000161 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012397 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001904 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

