Neutron Trading 11.7% Lower This Week (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Neutron has a market capitalization of $150,196.59 and approximately $61.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutron has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00036625 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00035647 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

